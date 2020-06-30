John G. Hall
John G. Hall

Elmira - John G. Hall, age 73, of Elmira, NY went to heaven on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was the loving husband 45 years to the late Carol Hall, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather.

John was in the US Marine Corps serving from 1966 to 1969. He worked at American LaFrance and Borg Warner where he retired from. He loved baseball umpiring, his dogs, bowling, NASCAR and his family.

John was predeceased by his parents, wife Carol, brother, Jesse, sister Jenny, stepdaughter, Laurie.

Left to cherish his memory are a sister, Janine (Cal) Crooks, brothers, Jim Hall, Jeff (Judy) Hall, stepchildren, Bill (Barb) Maynard, Penny (Jeff) Pelton, Robyn (David) Waltrip, grandchildren, Amy (John), Shelby, James (Heather), Nicole, Sarah, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many good friends.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
