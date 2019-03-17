|
John J. Christofaro
Painted Post - John J. (Big John) Christofaro, age 68 of Painted Post, NY was called to Heaven on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. He was born on April 2, 1950 in Ithaca, NY to the late Anthony Christofaro and the late Mary (Bonsignore) Christofaro.
John graduated from Horseheads High School, Class of 1969. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Darlene (Dee Krause) Christofaro; their daughters: Elaine Sonner of Virginia, Valerie (Shawn) Shaddock of Corning, Toni Christofaro of Colorado; grandsons: Dustyn Jacob (DJ) Christofaro of Corning and Caleb Jon (CJ) Schemmel of Colorado; granddaughter: Deanna Lynn Shaddock of Corning; sisters: Helen (Chris) Fuertsch of North Carolina, Tina (Jerry) Orebaugh of Texas; brother: Larry (Sherri) Christofaro of Minnesota; long time friends: Steve (Kathy) Conowall of Florida; uncle: John (Vicky) Christofaro of North Carolina; along with several nieces, cousins and his best feline friend, Jade.
John was employed by Ingersoll-Rand/Dresser-Rand for 26 years. He was a member of All Saints Parish, the Secular Order of Franciscans, and the Knights of Columbus Council #281 of Corning.
Family and friends are invited to call at Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 155 State St. Corning,NY on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Noon with the Knights of Columbus present. Entombment will immediately follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum, 375 Park Ave, South Corning, NY 14830.
Donations in John's memory may be sent to: All Saints Parish, 222 Dodge Avenue Corning, NY 14830.
