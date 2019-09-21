|
John J. Everett
Elmira - Age 55, of Elmira, formerly of Nashua NH, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, GA a son of Catherine Gaffey Everett of Delray Beach FL and Falmouth MA, and the late Peter Everett. In addition to his mother, John is survived by his four children: Conor Everett and Jack Everett, both of Elmira, Abbie Everett of Clemson SC, and Maggie Frisbie (Cameron) of Big Flats; siblings: Sally Everett of St. Petersburg FL, Andy Everett (Sherri) of Ft. Worth TX, Beth Everett (Jay Mitchell) of New York City and Falmouth MA, Peter Everett (Marilyn) of Acworth GA and Patrick Everett of Montgomery AL; as well as eight nieces and nephews, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. John graduated from Nashua High School and held a Bachelor's Degree from Clemson University and a Master's Degree from Rivier College. He was a History and Social Studies teacher at Spencer-Van Etten Middle and High Schools, where he also served as a union representative, and was coach of the Golf and Track teams. Before moving to the Elmira area in 1998, John was Assistant to the Mayor and Director of French Hill Neighborhood Housing Services in Nashua. He was a hockey referee for many years, officiating games throughout New York State and New England for NCAA College and AHL professional leagues. John was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Msgr. John J. Lee Division. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for John on Monday, September 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in John's memory to The 7th Grade Everett Gettysburg Fund, Inspire Account, Spencer-Van Etten Middle School, c/o Brandon Foley, Principal, 1 Center Street, Spencer NY 14883. Officers and members of the AOH will meet at the funeral home on Sunday, September 22, at 6:00 p.m., to conduct a service for our brother, John. Signed, Mike Duffy, President
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019