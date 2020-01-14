Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
John J. Leszyk


1934 - 2020
John J. Leszyk Obituary
John J. Leszyk

Elmira - Age 85 of Elmira, NY. He was born February 15, 1934 in Elmira, son of the late Nicodemus and Sophia (Przygoda) Leszyk and passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. He was predeceased by his siblings Felix and Vincent Leszyk, Cecilia Foulke and Marceil Lawson. John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Dawn (Baker); children and their spouses John Leszyk & Michelle Przekop of Sutton, MA, Mark Leszyk of Watkins Glen, Matthew Leszyk of Corning, Jennifer & Greg Emmons of Watkins Glen, Luke & Jane Leszyk of Watkins Glen and Mary & Dirk Cosgrove of Horseheads; grandchildren Jason, Paul, Danielle, Cassandra, Emily, Ryan, Stephanie and Casie; great grandsons Atticus and Chandler along with several nieces and nephews. John retired from Hardinge with 42 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of the White Eagles Club. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, January 20th from 4 to 7 pm. His funeral service will be held there on Tuesday, January 21st at 10 am. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
