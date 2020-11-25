John J. Stage Sr.
Elmira - Age 74 of Elmira, left this Earth on Friday, November 20th 2020 at the Bath, VA Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Elmira on March 4, 1947 to the late Francis and Marjorie (Burroughs) Stage. In addition to his parents John was predeceased by his brother James "Jim" Burroughs. Dedicated to his county, John served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Perkins DD-887 Destroyer during Vietnam. After serving his country John went to work at Ward LaFrance, Ward 79, and numerous other fire truck apparatus companies throughout his years. John's interests included NASCAR, the Buffalo Bills, the NY Yankees, and above all the care and love of his children. John is survived by his three children, daughter Nan Waldy, with her daughter Arika Evert; son Rick (Tracey) Stage with children Matthew and Joshua Stage, and John (Cheryl) Stage Jr. with children Madeline, A.J., Andrea, Marissa, Megan, and Devon; six great-grandchildren; siblings Verne (Pam) Stage, Marsha (John) Walker, Robert (Connie) Stage, David (Maryanne) Stage, and Richard Stage; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend John's memorial service with military honors in Maple Groye Cemetery, 715 W. Broad St. in Horseheads on Friday, December 4th 2020 at 1 pm. Adhering to NYS regulations, all guests must wear masks and maintain social distancing. John's family would like to extend thanks to the nurses at Bath VA Hospice Unit for their loving care of Dad during his stay there. The family requests those wishing to make a donation in John's name to the Bath VA, online via https://www.bath.va.gov/giving/index.asp
. Condolences at www.babrberfuneralhome.com