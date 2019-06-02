|
|
John Joseph Byrski
Horseheads - Age 86 of Horseheads, NY. He was born April 8, 1933 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Stanley and Frances (Matuszak) Byrski and passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He is survived by his 3 sisters, Mary of Pepperell, MA, Anna Rose of Horseheads and Agnes & Ted Taylor of Marion, NY; grandchildren Jessica, Julia, Jenna and Sabrina along with several nieces, nephews and many friends. John was called "Big John" and he lived up to this name as he was a giant of a man. John had kindness and compassion for others and always considered others before himself. John lived his life that began on a family dairy farm. He worked with his father in the fields with teams of horses, before tractors. After his father died, he gave up farming and worked for Central Recycling for 22 years. He had a son, Jonathan, that passed away from cancer in 2010 at the age of 38. John loved the farm, land and tractors. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Saturday, June 8th from 11 am to 1 pm. His memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 2 to June 7, 2019