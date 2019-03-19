|
John Joseph Cantando
Elmira - Age 59, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 17, 2019. John was born and raised in Elmira, a son of the late John V. and Flora (Caruso) Cantando. He is also predeceased by his infant sister, Teresa Marie Cantando. John is survived by his wife: Ann Constable Cantando; children: Joseph E. Davis of Apalachin NY with his children, Zachary and Rebecca Davis; John V. Cantando; and Anthony M. Cantando, both of Elmira; sisters and brothers-in-law: Mary Catherine and Bruce Solomkin of Connecticut, Lucy A. Cantando-Hoodak and Ron Hoodak of Elmira; father-in-law: Joseph J. Constable of Binghamton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Susan Constable of Columbus OH, Douglas Constable of Winston-Salem NC, Thomas Constable of Fayetteville VA, and Sarah Constable of Owego; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. John was a 1977 graduate of Elmira Free Academy and a 1979 graduate of Alfred State. He was an avid NY Mets fan and Liverpool Football Club fan. He enjoyed reading and was a history buff. John was proud of his Italian-American heritage. He loved his family and friends and will be forever missed. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m., St. Patrick's Church. Interment, with committal prayers, will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember John with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019