John Joseph Rogers
Elmira - Passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 66. John was born January 16, 1953 in Elmira, NY, a son of the late John and Dorothy Earl Rogers. John was also pre-deceased by his mother-in-law Nancy L. Robinson. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 30 years, Geri Robinson Rogers; children, John E. Rogers and Kellie Rogers; grandson, Roy J. Palmer; sister, Jackie (Richard) Grafius; father-in-law, Rodney L. Robinson; brother-in-law. Rodney C. Robinson, and several extended family members and friends. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-7 PM. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in John's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019