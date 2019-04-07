|
John L. Shepard, Jr.
Elmira - Age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. John was born and raised in Elmira a son of the late John, Sr. and Jane (Warburton) Shepard. He is survived by his loving family: Jean Loomis Shepard, his wife of 47 years; daughters: Sara A. Shepard of Elmira, Carrie L. Shepard of Syracuse, and wife Frazier; grandchildren: Shailynn and Austin Shepard; great-granddaughter Ambriella Lee Saxbury; siblings: Judy Patelunas of Horseheads, James Shepard of Sayre PA, Joseph (Donna) Shepard of Horseheads, Jeanette (Doug) Oakley of Fort Myers FL; brother-in-law George (Jean) Loomis of Rush NY; along with several nieces and nephews. John was a 1964 graduate of EFA. He then joined the US Army, serving in Germany. John loved all sports and was very active locally in different organizations…refereeing Small Fry and J.V. football games, member and former commissioner of CYO, and director of the West Elmira Recreation League baseball program. No matter what the sport he always put the kids first. An avid NASCAR follower John's favorite driver was Geoff Bodine. He was also a Civil War buff. John was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where he worked bingo for many years. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon George Welch. Flowers are respectfully declined due to a family allergy. Please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester NY 14620.
