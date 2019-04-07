Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shepard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Shepard Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John L. Shepard Jr. Obituary
John L. Shepard, Jr.

Elmira - Age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. John was born and raised in Elmira a son of the late John, Sr. and Jane (Warburton) Shepard. He is survived by his loving family: Jean Loomis Shepard, his wife of 47 years; daughters: Sara A. Shepard of Elmira, Carrie L. Shepard of Syracuse, and wife Frazier; grandchildren: Shailynn and Austin Shepard; great-granddaughter Ambriella Lee Saxbury; siblings: Judy Patelunas of Horseheads, James Shepard of Sayre PA, Joseph (Donna) Shepard of Horseheads, Jeanette (Doug) Oakley of Fort Myers FL; brother-in-law George (Jean) Loomis of Rush NY; along with several nieces and nephews. John was a 1964 graduate of EFA. He then joined the US Army, serving in Germany. John loved all sports and was very active locally in different organizations…refereeing Small Fry and J.V. football games, member and former commissioner of CYO, and director of the West Elmira Recreation League baseball program. No matter what the sport he always put the kids first. An avid NASCAR follower John's favorite driver was Geoff Bodine. He was also a Civil War buff. John was a long time communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, where he worked bingo for many years. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon George Welch. Flowers are respectfully declined due to a family allergy. Please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester NY 14620.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now