Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
John L. Shepard Jr.

John L. Shepard Jr. Obituary
John L. Shepard, Jr.

Elmira - Age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5, 2019. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon George Welch. Flowers are respectfully declined due to a family allergy. Please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or , 435 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester NY 14620.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
