|
|
John M. Cicora
Horseheads - Age 70 of Horseheads, NY. He was born April 9, 1949 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Wayne and June (Lyon) Cicora and passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 unexpectedly at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda (Overton) Cicora; children Hope Robinson of Johnson City, NY and Chris Cicora (Gretchen) of Springwater, NY; grandchildren Zach, Sarah & Emily Walborn and Teresa Cicora; 8 great grandchildren; siblings Michael Cicora of Dix, NY, Karen Barnes of Elmira Heights, NY, Deborah Cicora of Elmira, NY, and Jeff Cicora of TN along with several nieces, nephews, and his dog Toby. John was the owner of Cicora's Exterminating in Horseheads. He was a skeet and trap competitor and referee; NYS Chief Referee for over 20 years; board member of the National Skeet Shooting Association and was inducted in to the NYS and National Shooting Hall of Fames. John was a member of the Sullivan Trail Rod & Gun Club, Corning Fish & Game Club, Addison Fish & Game Club and Springwater Rod & Gun Club. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. John was also very passionate about the recent high school youth trap teams competing in NY State. In lieu of flowers the Cicora Family would like donations in John's memory be sent to Addison Fish and Game Club c/o Michael Ferchaw, 8482 McCarthy Road, Addison, NY 14801. Donations will be divided between the Wayland-Cohocton and Addison Youth Trap Teams.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020