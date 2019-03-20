Services
Elmira - If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever…..

John M. Wooster, 64, of Elmira, New York passed away on Sunday evening, March 17, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. John was born on September 5, 1954 in Elmira, NY a son of Frances (Rogers) and the late Jack F. Wooster. He was a graduate of Southside High School class of 1972. For many years, John worked as a machinist at various companies to include LRC, Thomas & Betts and retired from Masco. Following retirement, John enjoyed spending time searching for the perfect rummage and estate sale, fishing, or just a relaxing time on his porch.

John will be greatly missed by his mother Frances Wooster; his children: Laurie Wooster (Jim Serfas); Joey, Amy and Marty Stone; his love of his life: Esther; a sister Sheree (David) Strong; niece Irene (Robert) Anderson and nephew Andy Strong; and his faithful feline companion Rigby.

Abiding with his wishes, there will be no services. Memories, condolences or your favorite John story may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
