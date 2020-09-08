John P. DelGotto Jr.
Horseheads, NY - Died Sunday morning on September 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born on September 7, 1942 in Manchester, NY, the son of the late John and Jeannette Ast DelGotto. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Julie Norton. John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Judith A. Heffron DelGotto; daughters, Rene'(Andrew) Pappalardo, Linda (Darien) Cain and Kristen (James) Caputo; six grandchildren, Taylor (Deric) Huffman, Meg Pappalardo, AJ Pappalardo, John Cain, Gabby Cain and Lucia Caputo; great grandchildren, Vada and Wyatt Huffman; brother, James (Cynthia) DelGotto; sisters, Janet (Robert) Costello and Janice (Eugene) Antosh; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. John served his country honorably with the US Army. He contracted Multiple Sclerosis at the age of 39. Although it was a debilitating disease he never let it define him. John retired after 15 years from Robinson Lumber as the Odessa store manager. Faith was always important to John as he was a life-long communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church. Nothing made John happier than being with his family and celebrating life's milestones. The most recent was a 50th Anniversary Caribbean cruise with his wife, children and grandchildren. His family and friends knew that he never even let the NY Giants or NY Rangers get him down year after year. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. Horseheads, NY on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4-6PM. As all are welcomed, we will be adhering to NYS regulations for social distancing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Our Mother Church on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11AM, followed by interment at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY at 3PM with Military Honors. Those wishing to remember John please consider donations in his memory to Vietnam Veterans Museum, Chapter 803, P.O. Box 1121, Elmira, NY 14902-1121. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at John's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
