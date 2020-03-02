|
John Patrick Mucci
Southport - Giovanni Pasquale Mucci, age 86, passed away on Sun. Mar. 1, 2020 following declining health. Born in Elmira, NY on Nov. 6, 1933 to the late, Nicholas & Teresa Filippone Mucci. He married the love of his life, Shirley Cuer Mucci on Oct. 15, 1955. Dedicated to his country, John served in the U. S. Army from 1953-1955 and was a very active member of the Italian American Veterans. He retired from the US Postal Service following 34 years of dedicated service. John was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, gardening and cooking. In addition to his devoted wife, Shirley, of 64 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Lori Lynn (Dennis) Martin and Colleen (Jay) Boudreau; 5 grandchildren, Danielle Martin, Kayleigh Martin, Wyatt Martin, Jaymie (Bronson) Snoddy and Jacob (Mikaela) Boudreau; brother-in-law, Ben Cuer; sister-in-law, Betty Batrowny. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by siblings, Philomena (Thomas) Saracene, Mary (Nicholas) Capozza and James (Joan) Mucci; and a brother-in-law, George Batrowny. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Thurs. Mar. 5, 2020 between the hours of 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Fri. Mar. 6, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Pl. Elmira, NY 14901. Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Mucci. Memorial donations may be directed to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.act.alz.org in his memory. Special thanks to St. Joe's SNF for the care, love and compassion given to John and his family during his stay.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020