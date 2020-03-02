Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church,
604 Park Pl.
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick Mucci


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Patrick Mucci

Southport - Giovanni Pasquale Mucci, age 86, passed away on Sun. Mar. 1, 2020 following declining health. Born in Elmira, NY on Nov. 6, 1933 to the late, Nicholas & Teresa Filippone Mucci. He married the love of his life, Shirley Cuer Mucci on Oct. 15, 1955. Dedicated to his country, John served in the U. S. Army from 1953-1955 and was a very active member of the Italian American Veterans. He retired from the US Postal Service following 34 years of dedicated service. John was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church. He enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, gardening and cooking. In addition to his devoted wife, Shirley, of 64 years, he is survived by his two daughters, Lori Lynn (Dennis) Martin and Colleen (Jay) Boudreau; 5 grandchildren, Danielle Martin, Kayleigh Martin, Wyatt Martin, Jaymie (Bronson) Snoddy and Jacob (Mikaela) Boudreau; brother-in-law, Ben Cuer; sister-in-law, Betty Batrowny. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by siblings, Philomena (Thomas) Saracene, Mary (Nicholas) Capozza and James (Joan) Mucci; and a brother-in-law, George Batrowny. Guests will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Elmira on Thurs. Mar. 5, 2020 between the hours of 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Fri. Mar. 6, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Pl. Elmira, NY 14901. Burial will follow in St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, where full military honors will be accorded Mr. Mucci. Memorial donations may be directed to the 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.act.alz.org in his memory. Special thanks to St. Joe's SNF for the care, love and compassion given to John and his family during his stay.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -