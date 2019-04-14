Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
John Petris Sr. Obituary
John Petris Sr.

Tyrone - John Petris Sr., age 93 of Tyrone, Amateur radio WB2MSR and CB 20W2303 passed on April 7th.

Funeral service 11 am Thursday April 18th Waneta Lake Baptist Chapel 8855 West Waneta Lake Road. Committal in Tyrone Union Cemetery.

He was a successful dairy and beef farmer, sawyer, machinist, welder, Diesel and gas truck, car, and tractor mechanic, heavy equipment operator, contractor, and radio-TV service man.

Arrangements by the Baird Funeral Home 36 Water St. Dundee, NY; to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
