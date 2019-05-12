Resources
Tarpon Springs, FL - John R. "Jack" Freeman of Tarpon Springs, FL passed away on April 24, 2019. Jack was born Nov. 16, 1944 in Elmira, NY, the son of William and Shirley Sweet Freeman. He graduated from Southside High School in 1963 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Jack was predeceased by his father William and brother David. He is survived by his mother Shirley of Bridgewater NJ. His 4 daughters, of whom he was so proud: Erika (Brian) McKinnon who took such good care of him when he was so ill, Spring Hill, FL; Nicole Eaton Elmira NY; Jacqueline (Doug) Green Pine City, NY; Annette (Tom) Koronowski Xenia, OH; his brother William and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private Memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 12, 2019
