John R. Williamson Jr.
Elmira - Age 41 of Elmira died Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his fiancée and love of his life Mary Cornish; daughters, Kaitlin, Brooklyn and Paityn Williamson; son, Michael Williamson; father, John (Evelyn Phenes) Williamson; mother, Blanche Williamson; sisters, Tayna (Les) Shaffer, Tammy (Edward) Rose, Karen (Randy) Williamson VanNess, and Kimberly Williamson; brother, Ron Evans; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many longtime friends. John was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed riding dirt bikes, cooking and spending time with family and friends around a campfire. At his request, no services will be held. A Life Celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020