Horseheads - JOHN S. BOOR Age 92 of Horseheads, NY passed away peacefully, at home, on Father's Day, Sunday June 16, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. John was born December 16, 1926 on the Family Farm on Middle Road, the son of the late John and Anna Nosko Boor. He was also pre-deceased by his baby sister Pauline Boor in 1933. John was Valedictorian of his class at Horseheads High School. He was a participant in the International Farm Youth Exchange Program (IFYE), which sent him to India in 1952. It was through his participation in IFYE that he met the love of his life, Jean Smith. John married his wife Jean Smith Boor on June 30, 1956 and they would have celebrated their 63rd Wedding Anniversary this year. He owned and operated BoorCrest Farms in Horseheads, NY. He was recognized as an innovative and progressive farmer who was continuously focused on adopting the newest technology and innovation to improve himself and his farm. Specifically, he was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in recognition of exceptional progress in agriculture and contributions to the community by the local Junior Chamber of Commerce. He was a 50+ year member of the New York Holstein Association and a proud contributor to Chemung County Farm Bureau and Farm Service Agency. John is survived by his loving and devoted wife Jean S. Boor; son and daughter-in-law: David Boor and Ellen McHugh of Horseheads, NY ; daughters and sons-in-law : Kathryn Boor and Martin Wiedmann of Trumansburg, NY and Anne and Anthony Farella of Manlius, NY; grandchildren: Michael Boor, Patrick Boor, Ian Boor, Paul Brown, Philip Brown, Joel Farella and Lauren Farella; sisters and brother-in-law: Anna (Henry) Elion of Bedford, NY., Emily (David) Ginsberg of New York City, and Nancy and Peter Barth of New York City; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: David and Lois Smith of Houston, Texas, Phillip A. and Lois Smith of Manlius, NY, Carol ( Mrs. Schuyler) Smith of Manlius, NY, and Patricia and Harold Hooker of Bangor, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends, including Robert Klein, Chadd Sherry, the Kaysas, Cathy Plate and Pat Webert. The family would like to thank the Visiting Angels, the , and CareFirst for the excellent care and compassion given to John and the entire family during his final days. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours for John on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 AM and his Funeral Services at 1 PM at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 318 West Broad Street, Horseheads, NY. The Rev. Rhonda Kouterick will officiate. Mr. Boor will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation to the , 425 Pennsylvania Ave., Elmira NY 14904 https://alz.org/ , CareFirst 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, NY 14870, http://carefirstny.org/ , or to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from June 23 to July 18, 2019