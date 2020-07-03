John S. Brinthaupt Sr. "JB"
Elmira - Age 71 of Elmira, NY, passed away on Thursday, July 2nd 2020 after battling lung cancer and complications from multiple strokes. Calling hours & celebration of life will be held at a later date. John was born in Elmira, NY to Fredrick S. and Dania K. Brinthaupt on June 14th 1949. He graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1967. John worked as a custodian at the Elmira Heights Central School District and retired in 2007. After retirement John worked as a Jeweler at Kranich's in State College, PA. John also lived in South Bend, IN, and Austin, TX before returning to his hometown of Elmira in March of 2019. John had an infectious smile and personality that drew people to him. This is probably why he couldn't go anywhere in town without someone almost immediately yelling "Hey JB!" He knew someone everywhere he went. John enjoyed betting on horse races, scratching lottery tickets and playing the quick draw, and although he didn't always win, he would say he hit the jackpot in life. He cherished his family & friends more than anything in the world & lived a life full of love and happiness. John is survived by his children, John S. Brinthaupt Jr., Anya Peshkova of Austin, TX, Karli & Brandon Swartz of Elmira NY; brother, Terry Brinthaupt of Denver, CO; beloved grandson, Dmitri Brinthaupt; aunt, Sandra Harkness; cousins, nieces, nephews, and several dear lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick S. Brinthaupt Sr.; mother, Dania K. Brinthaupt; and brother, Fredrick "Freddie" S. Brinthaupt Jr. Those wishing may make memorial donations in John's memory to Care First Hospice 3805 Meads Creek Rd Painted Post, NY 14870.