John S. Wojnarek
Sebastian, FL - John S. Wojnarek, age 76, of Sebastian Florida passed away April 22, 2019. He was born April 19, 1943 in Elmira NY to John S. Wojnarek Sr. and Cathrine Rutzke Wojnarek. He attended Elmira schools and joined the Navy in 1960. He served aboard the USS Newport News during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. He moved to Wellsboro PA in 1970. He worked for Borden's before becoming manager for Puggies Pizza before retiring and moving to Florida. He is survived by his four children, Shawn (Laurie) Wojnarek of Elmira, NY, Dawn (Lindsey) Dishong of Lebanon, PA, Susan (Thomas) Johnston of Millerton, PA. Nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A private burial will be at the Wellsboro Cemetery beside his wife, Pat, at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019