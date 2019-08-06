|
|
John T. Stillman, Jr.
Montour Falls - John T. Stillman, Jr., 52, of Montour Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. He was born in Montour Falls on September 27, 1966, the son of John T. Stillman, Sr. and Sandy (Fitch) Stillman and graduated from Odessa-Montour High School.
John worked in construction for many years. He was a member of the Montour Falls Volunteer Fire Department and Mechanics Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching his kids sporting events.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lee Ann (Blaskowitz) Stillman of Montour Falls; children, Callie and Justin Stillman of Montour Falls; his mother, Sandy Stillman of Montour Falls; sister, Tammy (William) LaMere of Hamlin, NY; in-laws, Martin and Betty Blaskowitz of Gaines, PA; and nephews, Brandon, Zachary, Nicholas and Blake LaMere. He was predeceased by his father, John T. Stillman, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 11-1 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. John's funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm followed by burial in Montour Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019