John Terrence "Terry" O'Herron
Horseheads - Age 78, passed away peacefully in Rochester NY on Saturday, June 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Terry was born in Elmira, a son to the late Frederick E. and Kathleen Kieffer O'Herron. He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 51 years Jacalyn "Jackie" (Shaw) O'Herron; daughter Julie "Jules" O'Herron of Tucson AZ with her husband Christopher Anderson and their children Gregory and Eileen Anderson; son Tim O'Herron of Horseheads with his daughter Reese O'Herron; son Patrick O'Herron of Buffalo NY; siblings and their spouses Frederick E. II and Nancy O'Herron of Winchester MA, Dennis M. and Mary Fran O'Herron of Rochester NY, Kathy and Donald McGillem of Plainfield IN, Brian and Mary O'Herron of Buffalo NY; sister-in-law Karen Riley of Horseheads; several nieces and nephews. Terry attended St. Patrick's Grammar School. In 1953, he became the youngest Boy Scout in Chemung County to ever earn an Eagle Scout badge. He attended Elmira Catholic High as a member of the last class to attend the school. He then moved over to the new Notre Dame High School for his final three years, where he served as senior class president. He went on to attend Niagara University before transferring to Fordham University, where he graduated with a degree in Anthropology in 1962. Terry was the first person from Elmira to enter the Peace Corps, serving from 1962 to 1964. He spent most of this time in Ethiopia, and while there, was invited to the American embassy. Upon returning to Elmira, Terry worked as a truant officer, during which time he was selected as Chemung County Community Ambassador to India in 1966. He earned his Master's Degree in Education from Elmira College in 1967. Terry then began a 29 year career as a history teacher at Horseheads High School, with an expertise in the World Wars and European history. He was a longtime member of the Horseheads Elks #2297 and the Msgr. John J. Lee Div. Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was an avid gardener, and enjoyed golfing, euchre, and trivia. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira, on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:15 p.m. Private burial will take place at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Terry with a donation to Notre Dame High School, https://notredamehighschool.thankyou4caring.org. The officers and members of the Msgr. John J. Lee Division AOH will meet at McInerny Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, at 7:15 p.m. to conduct a memorial service for our departed brother, Terry. Signed Mike Duffy, President
Published in Star-Gazette on June 4, 2019