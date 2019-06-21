|
John V. Goff
Pine City,NY - JOHN V. GOFF age 71 of Pine City, NY passed away on Wednesday June 18, 2019 at Unity Hospital in Rochester, NY, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Janice Lee Burrow-Goff, and his five children; September McCarthy (Dan) of Millport, NY, Ryan Goff (Stephanie) of Elmira Heights, NY, John Michael Goff (Lori) of Cranberry Twsp., PA, Kristen Goff of Elmira, NY, Daniel Goff (Meghan) of Rochester, NY and step-daughter Carrie Lee Leonard, Elmira, NY., along with 24 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. John is also survived by his siblings, Judy Garen (Jim) of Florida, Ed Goff (Barbara) of Florida, Carol Beavers (Bruce) of South Carolina, and Connie Young (James) of Maine. In addition to his parents, Howard D. and Dorothy Hardiman Goff, he is predeceased by his siblings, Nancy Goris, Denny Goff, David Goff, Dorothy Burlew, and 3 grandchildren. John was born at Corning Hospital in Corning, NY and attended St. Patrick's Grammar School in Elmira, NY. He graduated from Horseheads High School in 1967 after excelling in football and wrestling. He later graduated from Corning Community College where he studied mechanical engineering and communications. After working at Thatcher Glass in Elmira, John co-founded Design 34 in 1978. The company, which later became Goff Communications, which he co-owned and manged with his brother and best friend H. David Goff for over 30 years enjoyed great success throughout the Elmira-Corning region for decades, including working with local political campaigns and creating marketing campaigns for the LPGA Corning Classic, Corning Inc. and Elmira/Corning Regional Airport.
He later retired from WETM-TV as a Business Development Manager, where he introduced the prestigious Jefferson Awards to the Twin Tiers. John was proud of his years serving with The Community Foundation, United Way of the Southern Tier, American Red Cross, Southern Tier Economic Growth, Corning Elks Club, and the LPGA Corning Classic. John was beloved throughout his community and known for his quick wit, sense of humor, and an undeniable ability to be loved by anyone he met. John was always proud of his roots in Elmira, Corning, and Horseheads, and loved being surrounded by his family and friends, whenever possible. Boogie Boogie! Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate John's Life during calling hours on Friday June 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY . Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church in Elmira, NY on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Richard Farrell presiding. John will be laid to rest in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "John V. Goff Scholarship Fund" of The Community Foundation.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 21, 2019