Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kolanach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Kolanach


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John V. Kolanach Obituary
John V. Kolanach

Horseheads,NY - JOHN V. KOLANACH Age 89 of Bethany Courtyards in Horseheads , NY passed away on Friday March 22, 2019. John was born May 20 ,1929 in Elmira, NY the son of the late John and Barbara Sobkowski Kolanach . He was a Veteran of The Korean War serving his country with The U.S. ARMY. He married his wife, Catherine M. Keefe "Kitty" Kolanach, on July 8 , 1950 and they celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary on July 8 , 2018 . John was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Elmira Heights , NY and a member of Clarence R. Oliver American Legion Post # 154 in Elmira Heights, NY. In addition to his parents , John was pre-deceased by his grandson John Kain and brother-in-law James C. Keefe and sister-in-law Mary Marrone Keefe. John was a Tool & Die Foreman at Shephard Niles in Montour Falls, NY . John loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. He loved to fish and hunt and gardening . Mr. Kolanach is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years Catherine M. Keefe "Kitty" Kolanach ; son and daughter-in-law : John M. and Rebecca Kolanach of Hampstead, NC ; daughter and son-in-law : Jane and James Kain of Horseheads, NY ; grandchildren : Michelle C. and Matthew Jaworski , Ryan J. and Jennifer Kain , Elise D. Kolanach, Nicholas J. Kolanach, Paul Bayne , and Sharna and Tokunboh ; great grandchildren : Maxwell Jaworski, Emma Kain , Bennett Kain , Marley Orme, and Nate Hill Jr. ; several nieces, nephews, and a host of caring friends and his beloved dog Heidi. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday March 28 , 2019 from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Mr. Kolanach's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2 PM with Father Lew Brown officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Kolanach at the Funeral Home following his services. John will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY . Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now