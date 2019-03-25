|
John V. Kolanach
Horseheads,NY - JOHN V. KOLANACH Age 89 of Bethany Courtyards in Horseheads , NY passed away on Friday March 22, 2019. John was born May 20 ,1929 in Elmira, NY the son of the late John and Barbara Sobkowski Kolanach . He was a Veteran of The Korean War serving his country with The U.S. ARMY. He married his wife, Catherine M. Keefe "Kitty" Kolanach, on July 8 , 1950 and they celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary on July 8 , 2018 . John was a communicant of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Elmira Heights , NY and a member of Clarence R. Oliver American Legion Post # 154 in Elmira Heights, NY. In addition to his parents , John was pre-deceased by his grandson John Kain and brother-in-law James C. Keefe and sister-in-law Mary Marrone Keefe. John was a Tool & Die Foreman at Shephard Niles in Montour Falls, NY . John loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. He loved to fish and hunt and gardening . Mr. Kolanach is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years Catherine M. Keefe "Kitty" Kolanach ; son and daughter-in-law : John M. and Rebecca Kolanach of Hampstead, NC ; daughter and son-in-law : Jane and James Kain of Horseheads, NY ; grandchildren : Michelle C. and Matthew Jaworski , Ryan J. and Jennifer Kain , Elise D. Kolanach, Nicholas J. Kolanach, Paul Bayne , and Sharna and Tokunboh ; great grandchildren : Maxwell Jaworski, Emma Kain , Bennett Kain , Marley Orme, and Nate Hill Jr. ; several nieces, nephews, and a host of caring friends and his beloved dog Heidi. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Thursday March 28 , 2019 from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Mr. Kolanach's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2 PM with Father Lew Brown officiating. Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Kolanach at the Funeral Home following his services. John will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY . Words of Comfort and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019