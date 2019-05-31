Services
Danville, VA - John W Cordier age 76 of Danville, VA passed away May 28th, 2019. John was born in Elmira, NY to Earl Williard & Florence (Ingalls) Cordier. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline Smith Carlson, brother Tom (Pat) Cordier of Albany, Oregon, and his sister Pat Rizzo of Mt. Morris, NY. He was an avid golfer and leaves behind many golfing buddies. For 35 years John was an electrician contractor with IBEW Local 39 of Elmira, NY and very much involved with the apprenticeship committee program. He will be laid to rest at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 31, 2019
