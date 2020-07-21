John W. Heath



Elmira - Age 50 of Elmira died Friday July 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his mother, Norma Heath; daughter, Charity Klein; son, Elijah Donk; grandchildren, Juliah & Brielle; stepbrother, Richard Burchell; half-brother, Brian Heath; a niece; several aunts, uncles and cousins; predeceased by his father John V. Heath Jr.; mother, Georgia Heath. John was a charitable and helpful person. He even helped raise other children besides his own. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with his Funeral Service immediately following at 5 p.m. Both his Calling Hours and Funeral Service must maintain Social Distancing guidelines which includes: Everyone attending MUST wear a mask and limitations on the number of people in attendance at any one time. Burial at the convenience of the family in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.









