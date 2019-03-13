|
John W. "Swede" Swanson
Elmira - Age 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital SNF. Swede was born in Morris Run PA a son of Willard A. and Ruth (Carson) Swanson. He is survived by his loving family: Elizabeth A. Evans Swanson, his wife of 57 years; sons and daughters-in-law: Charles R. and Kelly Swanson, John Michael Swanson, Scott A. and Cheryl Swanson; grandson: Daniel John Swanson; granddaughter: Elizabeth Lee Swanson; brother: Allen E. Swanson of Bath NY; sister and brother-in-law: Shirley A. and James Kirkley of Pleasant View TN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: George R. and Susan Evans of Enfield CT, Thomas M. and Lena Evans of Elmira, Mary Ellen Canha of Ocala FL, Kathryn A. and Gerald Lucarelli of Ocala FL; along with a nephew, several nieces, and cousins. Swede is predeceased by brother-in-law Joseph Canha. Swede was employed by Erway Ambulance Service for many years, and then by St. Joseph's Hospital from 1972 until he retired in 1994. He was an Orthopedic Technician at the hospital working closely with Drs. Bishop and Gibson. Swede also bartended, part-time, at Mac's Bar through 4 owners. He enjoyed euchre, bowling, NASCAR racing and baseball, with the NY Mets being his team. Swede was a member of the Elmira Elks Lodge #62, serving as Exalted Ruler in 1979. Friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. Interment at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery will take place on Monday, March 18, 2019. Those wishing may remember Swede with a donation to either, Elmira SPCA, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, , 1344 University Avenue, Suite 270, Rochester NY 14607, or to a . Swede's family extends a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and 3rd floor staff at St. Joseph's Hospital SNF, especially Dr. Francisco Corbalon, for the wonderful care provided Swede.
Officers and members of the Elmira Elks Lodge #62 will meet at McInerny Funeral Home on Friday, March 15th at 6:30 p.m. to conduct a service for our brother, Swede.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019