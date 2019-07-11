Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Alder Run Cemetery
Millerton, PA
John Wilbur White


1932 - 2019
John Wilbur White Obituary
John Wilbur White

Lawrenceville, PA - John Wilbur White, age 86, of Lawrenceville, PA, passed away on July 7, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 25, 1932 in Tioga, PA, a son of Harold and Lola (Wheeler) White. He worked on electronics.

John is survived by two sons, James (Melissa) Jenkins, and Todd (Roxann) Bourdette; three daughters, Vicky Girardi, Nancy (Brian) Keck, and Juliana Spencer; a daughter in law, Vicki White; brothers and sisters, Helen (Carman) Rutzke, Duane (Trudy) White, Christine (Dean) Bird, and Ronald (Linda) White; numerous grandchildren; and a few great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, David White.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00am at Alder Run Cemetery in Millerton, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to a local hospice of your choice. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933 is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 11, 2019
