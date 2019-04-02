|
John William Wallis
Elmira - JOHN WILLIAM WALLIS Age 91 of Elmira , NY passed away in Canton , Illinois on Sunday February 10 , 2019 . John was born June 21, 1927 in Allentown, PA the son of the late Robert H.K. Wallis and Marion Leigh Wilcox Wallis. He was a Veteran of World War II serving his country with The U.S. NAVY. John married his wife, Mary Louise Thatcher Wallis, on March 15, 1946 and they would have celebrated their 73rd Wedding Anniversary on March 15, 2019. He was a retired loan officer for The Small Business Administration in Washington, D.C.. John was a member of The National Builder's Association , Corning Country Club , Chemung County Rod and Gun Club , The Pilot's Association , and The Horseheads American Legion Post # 442. John is survived by his wife Mary Louise Wallis; sons and daughters-in-law: William Lee and Mary Alice Wallis of Horseheads, NY; Thomas John Wallis and Dr. Donna C. Jensen of Canton, IL; grandchildren: John Ray Wallis; Alex (Emily) Wallis of Woodbury, NJ; Mary A. Wallis of Horseheads, NY; and Ian W. Wallis of Corning, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS , NY on Friday April 5 , 2019 from 5-7 PM . Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 7 PM. John will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads , NY at the convenience of the family. The family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember John through memorials to The Friends of The Horseheads Animal Shelter 150 Wygant Road Horseheads, NY 14845.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019