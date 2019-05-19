|
|
Johnny Dallas "Rebel" Baisden
Elmira Heights - Johnny Dallas "Rebel" Baisden, 72, of Elmira Heights, passed away at home surrounded by his family after a hard-fought and fearless battle against Stage 4 lung cancer on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Born on March 28, 1947 to Amos and Mary (nee Scalf) Baisden in Logan, West Virginia, he is survived by his son, Daniel (Christine) Baisden, of Elmira Heights, New York, and daughters, Barbara Ruonavaara of Ravenna, Ohio, and Diana (Miles) Frederick of Montour Falls, New York. Dad is also survived by his grandchildren, John Ruonavaara, Lorelai Baisden, Dallas Frederick and Donnie Roberts; brothers Gale and Clinton Baisden; and many cousins and family members in and around West Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Columbo, Davey, Jimmy and Ronnie.
He was proud of his military service in the United States Navy and he fought in the Vietnam War. He worked for many years in the coal mines of West Virginia before settling into the Watkins Glen area in order to better provide for his children. He was a fiercely devoted father and dedicated friend whose sharp wit and humor knew no bounds.
All cancers are vicious and lung cancer is no different. This disease whittled away his body, but not his spirit and determination. In spite of the disease, Dad never lost hope or his sense of humor. He enjoyed watching his westerns, listening to music and traveling across the country. His teachings, stubbornness and ethics raised strong and independent children who will continue to pass those lessons to his grandchildren. It is impossible to sum up Dad's lifetime of achievements, experiences and wisdom into an obituary.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, nursing assistants and social workers of the Chemung County Health Department and the Cancer Center at Arnot Ogden.
Calling hours will be held at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 North Genesee Street, Montour Falls, NY on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm. Burial with full military honors will be held at a later date at Woodlawn National Cemetery, 1825 Davis Street, Elmira, NY. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made payable to the in Johnny's name. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 19, 2019