Jon L. Teeter
Horseheads,NY - Jon L. Teeter age 85, a loved husband, father, and Grandfather, passed away in his home following a long illness. He was born July 16, 1935 to Ruth and Lowell Teeter and raised in Elmira, NY. Jon is survived by his wife, Denise and his children; Jon (Sharon) Teeter II, Annette Jordan, Brenda (Dan) Callahan. Step children David McGrain, Scott (Jessica) McGrain, and Michelle (Tom) Breitung. He is also survived by his sister Martha (Brent) Olmstead and 12 Grandchildren, plus best friends Joseph and Anna Conklin, Nicholas and Brittany Thompson. He is predeceased by his brother David Teeter and daughter Linda Perez. Jon graduated from Elmira Free Academy where he was both Class President and a State Wrestling champion. He obtained degrees from both Alfred and Bucknell University (Mechanical Engineering). He went on to work at Horseheads Central School District as the Superintendent of Building and Grounds until his retirement in 1992. He then started a second career at Elmira Structures Inc. in the role of Project Manager until his retirement in 2018. He enjoyed riding his dirt bike, fishing for salmon in the Great Lakes, going on long walks with his dog, and watching the birds eat at his many bird feeders. Due to regulations for COVID, there will be no service at this time. A celebration of Jon's life will be held at a later time. Those wishing to make donations in his memory may donate to the Humane Society of Schuyler County at: 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
