Jon Rory Kessler
Elmira - Age 62 of Elmira, NY. He was born June 28, 1958 in Blytheville. AK, the son of John R. and Mary Elizabeth (Springer) Kessler and passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Rory was predeceased by his father John and is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gerianne (DiStefano) Kessler; daughter Sarah (Mike Ponzi) Kessler of Elmira; mother Mary Kessler; brother Brian Kessler and sister Cherie Kessler all of Corning; sister-in-law Mary (DiStefano) Becker; brother-in-law John (Larry Hoskins) DiStefano both of Elmira along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also predeceased by his beloved canine companion Becky. Rory was a devoted husband, father and friend to all. He retired from Verizon and was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Sunday, August 23rd from 2 to 4 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions we will limit the amount of guests in the building at one time. Masks and social distancing are required. We ask that guests pay their respects in a timely manner so that others have the same opportunity. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 24th at 10 am in St. Patrick's Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira. Attendance is limited to 110 at church with masks and social distancing required. Committal prayers and interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Rory through donations to the Josh Palmer Fund, P.O. Box 3223, Elmira, NY 14905; CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Rory's family thanks the staff at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Guthrie Cancer Center and CareFirst for the wonderful care and concern Rory received over the last several years.