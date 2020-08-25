Jonathan C. Caslin
Muskegon, MI - Jonathan Clement "John" Caslin, age 71, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Muskegon, Michigan. He was born July 9, 1949 in Montour Falls, NY to Harry and Inez (Carman) Caslin and lived most of his life in Corning, NY before recently moving to Norton Shores to be near his children. John worked for the Village of Watkins Glen, as a firefighter for the City of Corning Fire Department, and at Ingersoll-Rand in Painted Post. There was nothing John enjoyed more than having a cup of coffee and shooting the breeze with people. He never met a stranger. John also enjoyed collecting coins, flea markets, and NASCAR racing. He was a jokester and a charmer! John loved his family fiercely and we, along with all his friends, will miss his beautiful eyes and fun sense of humor. Survivors include his 2 daughters, Julie (Sam) Mireles of Grand Haven, Dawn Gray of Norton Shores; 5 grandchildren, Chelsea Wright, Chloe (Christian) McCallister, Elijah Gray, Noah Mireles, and Emma Mireles; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Pam (Ray) Viens, Debbie Caslin, and Pat Larsen and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, Larry, Max, David and Frank Caslin, and 2 sisters, Anita Croft and Doloros Caslin. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no public services. Arrangements handled by The Lee Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 6291 Harvey St, Norton Shores, MI 49444. Sign the guestbook online at www.sytsemafh.com