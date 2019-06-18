|
|
Jonathon R. "Jon" McGinnis
Horseheads - Age 27, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Jon was born in Sayre PA the son of Douglas M. and Christine McGinnis, of Horseheads. In addition to his parents Jon is survived by his sister Megan M. McGinnis, with Aaron Shelton, of Walton NY; girlfriend Malissa Stapleton of Elmira; grandmother Laura Carl; aunts and uncles, JoAnn and Tim Costley, Della and Wayne Walker, Jennifer Saxbury, with Doug Martin, Brian Carl, with Sheree Walter, Robert, Jr. and Kathleen McGinnis, Denise and Joseph Mullaney, Michelle Buchanan, and Debra Durgin; along with many cousins, and several close friends. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather Keith Carl, paternal grandfather Robert H. McGinnis, Sr., paternal grandmother and step-grandfather Rita M. and Richard E. Durgin, Sr., uncle Joseph McGinnis, and cousin C.J. Buchanan. Jon graduated from Horseheads High School in 2009, continuing his education at SUNY Buffalo, earning a Bachelor's Degree in 2014. He was currently employed by Corning, Inc. Jon enjoyed playing fantasy football. A sports enthusiast, his favorite teams were the New York Yankees and New England Patriots. Jon was a passionate person who put love and care into everything he did and every person he met. If you met him once you could clearly see that he had a heart of gold. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:15 p.m. Interment, with committal prayers, will take place on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 18 to June 19, 2019