Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery at the Long family plot (along Davis Street)
Joseph A. "Joe" Long


1925 - 2019
Joseph A. "Joe" Long
Joseph A. "Joe" Long

Pine City, NY

Age 94, was born August 8, 1925 in Sidney, NY the son of the late John and Annabel (Youngs) Long, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris A. (Judson) Long April 13, 2012 and his beloved son Philip Gordon "Phippy" Long April 26, 2015. He is survived by several of his nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends. Joe retired form Corning, Inc. after several years of dedicated service. Mr. Long was a Veteran of the US Navy proudly serving his country from 1943 - 1946. For over 60 years, he was a member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle, later renamed Elmira Christian Center, of Elmira, NY where he served for many years as a board member and usher. At his request there will be no prior calling hours. A Graveside service will take place in the Woodlawn Cemetery at the Long family plot (along Davis Street) on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 am. Pastor Matt Bedzyk and Lay Pastor John Knapp will officiate. Joe's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
