Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:15 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Roseville Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Eighmey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph C. Eighmey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph C. Eighmey Obituary
Joseph C. Eighmey

Horseheads - Age 100, passed away after living a long and full life on Sun. Mar. 17, 2019. Joe was the youngest of five children of the late, Jerome L. & Maude I. Littley Eighmey of Daggett, PA. A 1936 graduate of Millerton High School, Joe served in the US Air Force during WWII as a cryptographer with the 896th signal co., 9th US Air Force. Joe was a partner in an auto service & repair business for 10 years, then was a draftsman at Bendix, Ward LaFrance, Remington Rand, Ingersoll Rand and American LaFrance. In 1982 he accepted a senior design position with Itek Graphics Production, Rochester, NY. Joe is survived by 2 daughters, Janine Eighmey and Rita Henning; stepson, William (Jean) Holbert, grandsons, Guy and Greg Holbert, William and James Henning, Brandon Zarbock; granddaughters, Shelley (Terry) Aday, Sheila (Paul) Gendron, and Leah (Mike) Champion; 3 great grandchildren, Corbin, Cora Zarbock and Chase Champion; several dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased; by a daughter, Kay Holbert; a brother, Lacelle; sisters, Carol Taber and Ada Wilson; an infant sister; mother of his children, Virgeline Westlake Eighmey; and dear friend, Vennetta "Johnny" Baker. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sat. Mar. 23, 2019 11 a.m.-12 (noon) Funeral services will follow at 12 :115 p.m. with full military honors accorded Mr. Eighmey. Burial will follow in the Roseville Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Big Elm Fire Dept. PO Box 249, Millerton, PA 16936 or Chemung Co. Military Honor Squad, 1200 Davis St. Elmira, NY 14901 in Joe's memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now