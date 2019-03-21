|
Joseph C. Eighmey
Horseheads - Age 100, passed away after living a long and full life on Sun. Mar. 17, 2019. Joe was the youngest of five children of the late, Jerome L. & Maude I. Littley Eighmey of Daggett, PA. A 1936 graduate of Millerton High School, Joe served in the US Air Force during WWII as a cryptographer with the 896th signal co., 9th US Air Force. Joe was a partner in an auto service & repair business for 10 years, then was a draftsman at Bendix, Ward LaFrance, Remington Rand, Ingersoll Rand and American LaFrance. In 1982 he accepted a senior design position with Itek Graphics Production, Rochester, NY. Joe is survived by 2 daughters, Janine Eighmey and Rita Henning; stepson, William (Jean) Holbert, grandsons, Guy and Greg Holbert, William and James Henning, Brandon Zarbock; granddaughters, Shelley (Terry) Aday, Sheila (Paul) Gendron, and Leah (Mike) Champion; 3 great grandchildren, Corbin, Cora Zarbock and Chase Champion; several dearly loved nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased; by a daughter, Kay Holbert; a brother, Lacelle; sisters, Carol Taber and Ada Wilson; an infant sister; mother of his children, Virgeline Westlake Eighmey; and dear friend, Vennetta "Johnny" Baker. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Sat. Mar. 23, 2019 11 a.m.-12 (noon) Funeral services will follow at 12 :115 p.m. with full military honors accorded Mr. Eighmey. Burial will follow in the Roseville Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Big Elm Fire Dept. PO Box 249, Millerton, PA 16936 or Chemung Co. Military Honor Squad, 1200 Davis St. Elmira, NY 14901 in Joe's memory.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019