Joseph D. Fiske
Mainesburg, PA - Joseph D. Fiske, 19, of Mainesburg, PA, passed away March 5, 2019 at S&S Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro. He was born October 14, 1999, in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Joseph Fiske & Rachele Aumick. Joe was an avid hunter, & fisherman, and enjoyed riding dirt bikes. He is survived by his father of Covington, PA, his mother of Mainesburg, PA, his brother, John, of Mainesburg, PA, his maternal grandparents, David & Kathy Aumick of Troy, PA, Sally & Gordon Lewis of Mainesburg, PA, his paternal grandparents, Barbara & John Valentine of Covington, PA, and his maternal great grandmother, Shirley Wilkins of Mainesburg, PA. Joe is predeceased by great grandparents, Lloyd Wilkins, John & Ida Aumick, his paternal grandfather, Richard Fiske Sr. & his uncle, David Aumick. Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service Saturday 1-4 PM. Funeral services will follow there Saturday at 4:00 PM, with Rev. Kenneth Marple officiating. Memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to Recovery Revolution PO Box 252 Mansfield, PA 16933. Sympath"e" cards may be sent to his family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019