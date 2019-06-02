|
|
Joseph E. Lagonegro "Uncle Joe"
Elmira - Age 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Joe was born and raised in Elmira, a son of Alfred and Elizabeth (Fitzgerald) Lagonegro. He is predeceased by his brother Richard (Betty) Lagonegro, sisters, Marie (Vito) Tangorre and Irene (Frank) Tangorre, nephew Jack Lagonegro. Joe is survived by his nieces and nephews, Ginny Andrus, Patty Cassada, Diane Marcus, Clare Williams, Marilyn Ripley, Larry Lagonegro, Bev McDonald, Bob Tangorre, Kathy Griswold, Tom Tangorre, Jim Tangorre, Ed Tangorre, Corrine Manierre, Mike Tangorre, Maureen Randall, Liz Dargis; many great, great-great, and great-great-great- nieces and -nephews. Joe was a US Army Air Force veteran serving during the Korean War. Upon his military discharge he worked for Swift Meat Company for a few years. He then became a NYS Corrections Officer working at the Elmira Correctional Facility retiring with over 30 years of service. Joe worked the front gate at the facility for many years and knew every Corrections Officer by name. A Corrections Officer couldn't get in or out of the facility without going through Joe. Joe was a lifelong communicant of St. Patrick's Church. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held there on Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:15 a.m., followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church. Committal prayers and interment, with military honors, will then take place at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Joe with a donation to a .
Published in Star-Gazette from June 2 to June 4, 2019