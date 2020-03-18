Services
Joseph F. Stansfield


1944 - 2020
Joseph F. Stansfield Obituary
Joseph F. Stansfield

Beaver Dams - Joseph F. "Papa Joe" Stansfield, 75, of Beaver Dams, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Elmira on June 9, 1944, the son of the late Sylvester and Thelma (Stanton) Stansfield.

Joe was a carpenter all of his life and loved woodworking. He coached football, and loved playing horseshoes and cards. He loved his grandchildren and telling them corny jokes.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia L. Stansfield; children, Monica (Ross) Wissbaum of North Carolina, Andrew (Corie) Stansfield of Montour Falls, Matthew Stansfield of Watkins Glen, and Aaron (Paula) Stansfield of Beaver Dams; grandchildren, Alexa, Elise, Joe, Jessica and Kyle, Dalton, Brittany, Cheyenne and Jenna; five great grandchildren and baby Emma due in July.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services. Contributions may be made in his memory to the Beaver Dams Fire Department or Schuyler Ambulance. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020
