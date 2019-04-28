|
|
Joseph Francis Farley
Horseheads - Died on April 21st Easter Sunday at home surrounded by his loving family.
Joe was an over-the-top devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 53 years Marianna, his children Sean & Tammy Farley with son Hunter, Jill & Joe Simmons with daughter Lily, and Kimberly & Randy Adams with daughter Abigail and son Samuel, and great-grandchild Esmeralda, his brother John & Linda Farley, sister-in-law Ruth Toney, brother-in-law John & Lola Heverly, and close friend Jack Jones. He was predeceased by brother James and brother-in-law Jimmy Heverly with beloved nephew Jay Heverly.
Joe graduated from Notre Dame in 1956 and then worked hard to earn his Master's degree. He retired from the Elmira Psychiatric Center and before that was employed with Chemung County Dept. of Social Services. Prior to this, Joe was a land surveyor, parole officer, and teacher at local colleges.
Joe's greatest joy was being involved with his grandchildren's many activities. He was also a huge Buffalo Bills fan, who loved history and celebrated his Irish heritage.
Some of his fondest memories included playing basketball with Ernie Davis and challenging the nuns in school.
The best way to describe Joe was as an honest, loyal, and loving man with a wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life with burial in St. Peter & Paul's cemetery to be announced at a later date.
We ask that donations be made to a .
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019