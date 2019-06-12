|
|
Joseph Gregory Hoodak
Rushford,NY - Entered into peaceful rest on June 5, 2019 at the age of 71 at Buffalo VA Medical Center after a brief illness. Joe was born in Elmira, NY on September 16, 1947, the son of the late Leo and Olive Hoodak. He was predeceased by his wife Cheryl Berggren and brother Vincent Hoodak. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by his fiancé Penny Smith Elliott; daughter, Joanne (Dean) Lecuyer; granddaughters, Deanne Lecuyer and Josanne (Charles) Lecuyer; sister, Felecia (Ted) Tokarski; brothers, Leo (Elizabeth) Hoodak, Anthony (Sandy) Hoodak and Charles Hoodak; sister-in-law, Catheigh Hoodak. Joe had special relationship with almost step children and grandchildren, Jason (Angie), Jessica, Mark, Ashley, John, Maddie, Natalie and Lewie He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Joe served his country honorably with the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He graduated from CCC and New Hampshire University. Joe retired in 2006 from Computer Science Corp. assigned as manager of date processing at General Dynamics in Burlington, VT. Relative and friends are invited to attend Joe's Gravesite with Military Honors Service at St. Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Elmira, NY on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 1PM. Immediately following the services a luncheon will be held at the Horseheads, NY Moose Club. A special thanks to the ICU unit at Buffalo VA and the Home Care team from Bath VA for their kindness and care. Those wishing to remember Joe please consider memorials to a in his memory. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Joe's Book of memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019