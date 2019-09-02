|
|
Joseph Ivanick
Elmira - Joseph Ivanick, aged 96, of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28 at St. Joseph's Nursing Home in Elmira. He was born in Yonkers, NY, on October 11, 1922, living most of his life in New City, NY. He was predeceased by his wife, Anna Kocur Ivanick, parents Wasyl and Pauline (Havrilak) Ivanick, brothers Michael, Andrew, George, John, William, and Peter Ivanick, sisters Ann Skrobola, Mary Gathy, and Kay Drain, and sons Daniel and Peter Ivanick. He is survived by his son Dr. Mark (Jane) Ivanick of Elmira, daughters Diana (Dennis) Pletts of Salisbury, MD, and Christine (Stewart) Ivanick of Wyncote, PA, daughters-in-law Marcia Winward (Peter) of Wyndmoor, PA, and Maura Ivanick (Daniel) of Jamesville, NY, as well as twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He served during WWII with the US Navy, in the Pacific, was a graduate of Columbia University, and worked for many years for Lester Associates, eventually becoming president. He loved his family and photography, and enjoyed putting the two together, taking many family photos. We are grateful for the excellent care he received from Dr. Devlin and the St. Joseph's Hospital C3 nursing home staff.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, at First Presbyterian Church in Elmira. Arrangements are being made by Lynch Funeral Home of Horseheads. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ALS Association of Upstate NY chapter, or to the .
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019