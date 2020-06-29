Joseph J. DeVita Jr.
Elmira - Joseph J. DeVita Jr, 69, of Elmira passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at home with his loving family by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph J. and Marie "Fena" Barile DeVita Sr.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Alison Conklin-DeVita of Elmira; his sons, Joseph (Kaitlyn Decker) DeVita III of Elmira and Luchano (Henna Herrmann) DeVita of Elmira; sister, Donna M. DeVita of Hamlin, PA; special granddaughter, Emma Paige; special nephews, Jordan Treat of Santa Monica, CA and Matthew Treat of Philadelphia, CA.
Joe graduated from Valley Forge Military Academy and went on to attend Keystone College. He then went on to follow in his father's footsteps to serve in the Navy and serving in Vietnam. Joe returned home to work in the family garment business in Old Forge Pennsylvania. He moved to Sayre in the mid 80's and went to work at Joyce Manufacturing and eventually moved the business into the Sayre Lingerie Building for many years. Joe most recently worked property maintenance at MP Executive Properties Inc. Joe was a certified Ski Instructor, held his single engine pilot's license and enjoyed a round of golf and watching NASCAR. He was a very community minded person who was a former Kawaian, was instrumental in Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bradford County and the Sayre Incubator Center, a former Sayre Borough Councilman, Eldridge Park and Christmas Land in Elmira. He was also involved in Cornell Cooperative Extension.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter and Paul's Church, 556 St. Joseph's Blvd, Elmira, New York. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens with Full Military Honors will be accorded. The family is being assisted by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to Eldridge Park, Chemung County SPCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters or volunteer at a local organization of your choice. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Joe's family may visit our Facebook page or in "Obituaries" at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.