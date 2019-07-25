|
Joseph James McIntyre
Horseheads - Age 76, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Joe was born in Trenton NJ, a son of the late Joseph J. and Margaret (Turbert) McIntyre. He is also predeceased by his twin sister Joan Brophy. Joe is survived by his loving family: Marilyn Bratspis McIntyre, his wife of 48 years; children: Chris McIntyre and wife Erica, Brian and Tracy McIntyre, Kelly Westrick and husband Chris, Kathleen Stamp and husband Andrew; Mary McIntyre and fiancé Sean Reidy, Joe McIntyre and wife Anne, Patty Hansen and husband Mike, Meg McIntyre, Ashley McIntrye, Austin McIntyre, and Jordan McIntyre; twenty-one grandchildren; one great-grandson; brothers and sister-in-law: Gerald and Carole McIntyre, James McIntyre; sisters and brothers-in-law: Helen and Gene Smith, Jean and Walter Antosiewicz, Patricia and John Nagy; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Ruth Muka, and Doreen and Keith McWherter; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe and Marilyn were foster parents to dozens of children. Joe was a US Army veteran. He was a postal carrier, a job he really loved, retiring after thirty-two years of service. A loving and devoted husband, father, and pop-pop, Joe will be forever loved and missed. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A Requiem Mass will follow, at the funeral home, at 1:00 p.m. Interment with committal prayers and military honors, will then take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Joe with a donation to Meals On Wheels, 409 William Street, Elmira NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 25, 2019