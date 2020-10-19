Joseph Lane
Horseheads,NY - JOSEPH LANE age 48 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020. Joe was born February 19, 1972 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Dorothy Lane. He loved his family and friends and playing golf. Joe was a Veteran of The Persian Gulf War serving his country with The US NAVY. Joe was an employee of Anchor Glass in Elmira Heights, NY. Joe is survived by his children Ashley Lane, Aron Lane, Ryan Lane, and Brandon Lane; sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Bill Croft ; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and a multitude of caring friends. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, A Celebration of Joe's Life will be held at time to be announced. Joe will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY where Full Military Honors will be accorded to him. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
.