Joseph M. "Joe" Smith
Hornby - Joseph M. "Joe" Smith, age 76, of Hornby, NY passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.
Born in Corning, NY on July 12, 1942, he was the son of the late Robert and the late Dorothy (McIntosh) Smith. He was a graduate of Painted Post High School. After graduation, Joe joined the United States Air Force serving from 1960 to 1964. He married Pamela Doebler in 1990 in Corning, NY.
Joe worked as a Systems Analyst for Corning, Inc., retiring in 2001 after 37 years of service. Upon retirement, he began working for Value Home Center for over ten years. In his free time Joe will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing and camping in the Adirondacks. He enjoyed playing and watching sports having played on a number of men's softball leagues over the years. He also enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He will be remembered as a practical joker - always playing jokes on friends and creating great laughs.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Smith of Hornby, NY; children: Mike Smith of Addison, NY, Amy (Bradley) Austin of Campbell, NY; their mother, Patricia (Ed) VanDusen of Ithaca, NY; daughter, Callie Sue Smith of Rochester, NY, Cassie Smith of Hornby, NY; grandchildren: Alexis Smith, Alyssa Smith, Logan Orlando, Michayla Orlando; great grandchildren: Breyden and Maddilyn Orlando; brother, Chuck (Kathy) Smith of Campbell, NY; sister, Brenda Smith of Corning, NY; several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joe was predeceased by brother, Robert Smith.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm and 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St., Corning, NY. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Congregational Church of Hornby NY, Hornby Road, Hornby, NY. Burial with full military honors will immediately follow in the family plot in Central Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to the Congregational Church of Hornby NY c/o Barbara Thompson, 3935 State Route 414, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019