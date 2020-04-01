Services
Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
216 E. First St.
Corning, NY 14830
607-936-9322
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rossettie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas Rossettie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Thomas Rossettie Obituary
Joseph Thomas Rossettie

Big Flats - Joseph Thomas Rossettie, "Tom", age 71, of Big Flats, N.Y., passed away on Monday, March 30th at his home.

Tom was born on July 20, 1948, in Elmira, N.Y. to Gerald F. Rossettie and Mary Elizabeth (Hennessy) Rossettie. He graduated from Corning East High School in 1966, and married the love of his life, Theresa (Lisi) Rossettie, on June 28, 1975.

Tom went to Fordham University's College of Pharmacy, graduating in 1971. In 1972, he and his brother, Jim, opened Rossettie Pharmacy, Inc. in Corning, N.Y. In 1979, his brother, Mike, joined the business (when they opened a second store) as did his nephew, James, in 1991.

In 2002, they sold Rossettie Pharmacy to Wegmans in Corning. Tom worked at Wegmans for 4 years, retiring in August 2006 due to his diagnosis of Parkinson's.

He was a Renaissance man throughout his life, studying physics and astronomy, becoming fluent in Italian, painting and making his own wines. During his retirement, Tom authored four books: The Lycurgus Cup, Genesis Six, Honestly, and The Adventures of Marmalade and Jellybean. He also loved the outdoors—skiing, golfing, camping, hunting, hiking, hanging out at Keuka Lake or simply walking his dogs. Above all, he enjoyed making others laugh and was a renowned raconteur.

In addition to his parents, Tom was pre-deceased by his brother, Robert "Bob" Rossettie, his father-in-law, Dominic J. Lisi, his mother-in-law, Sophie Lisi, his brothers-in-law, Tony Lisi and Dominick Lisi, and his sister-in-law, Patricia Rossettie.

He is survived by his wife, Theresa (Lisi) Rossettie; his children, Joseph (Kate) Rossettie of San Diego, California, Gina (Don) Frey of Carmel, Indiana, and Christina Rossettie of Big Flats; his eight siblings, Jim (Jan) Rossettie of Corning, John (Jean) Rossettie of Reading, Massachusetts, Gerald (Candy) Rossettie of Sands Point, N.Y., Richard (Lori) Rossettie of Corning, Mary (Yehia) Khalil of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Michael (Kathy) Rossettie of Corning, Lisa (Joseph) Schimizzi of Corning, and Stephen (Vicki) Rossettie of Corning; his brother-in-law, Joseph (Heather) Lisi of Hornell, N.Y., and his sisters-in-law: Patrice Rossettie of Somerset, New Jersey, Theresa Lisi and Mary Kay Lisi, both of Corning. Tom has seven grandchildren: Colby, Greyson, Welles and Lachlan Rossettie and Sophie, Lucy and Matteo Frey. He has many beloved nieces, nephews, and great-nephews and nieces.

We deeply appreciate the care and love from our friends and family, including Tom's caretaker, Brandon Sealy, and Tom's doctor and dear friend, Dr. Russ Woglom.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please donate to , Care First, or All Saints Parish.

Tom's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -