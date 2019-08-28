Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Nimtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Elizabeth Nimtz


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Elizabeth Nimtz Obituary
Josephine Elizabeth Nimtz

Corning, NY - Age 90 of S. Corning, NY. She was born August 14, 1929 in Elmira, daughter of the late Floyd and Areatha (Meade) Goodwin and died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, peacefully at home. She was predeceased by her husband George; sons Joseph, Paul, Vincent and Floyd; brothers Joseph and Raymond Goodwin; sons-in-law Paul Parinowa and Kevin Carbone and is survived by her daughters Phyllis (Joe) Reyan, Margaret Parinowa, Rita Carbone, Jo Ann (Jeffrey) Wilkinson and Carol (Donald) Rowlands; grandchildren Michele, Paul (Alli), Valerie (Mike), Kristina, Kevin, Keri, Jonathan (Cassandra), Jeremy (Joanna) and Jennifer (Nelson); great grandchildren Lillian, Conner, Elizabeth, Alex, Liam. Zoe, Andrew, Cecelia Josephine, Charles, Jordyn and Joel along with several nieces and nephews. Josephine will be remembered for her kindness and desire to help others. She always looked for the best in everyone. Josephine was a great cook and had hosted many dinners for her family and friends. She also loved to crochet and go fishing. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, August 29th from 5 to 7 pm. And on Friday, August 30th from 10 to 11 am. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memoria Park. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Josephine through donations to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903. Josephine's family want to express their grateful appreciation to her daughter, Rita, for the loving care and support she provided to their mother in her final months.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now