Josephine Elizabeth Nimtz
Corning, NY - Age 90 of S. Corning, NY. She was born August 14, 1929 in Elmira, daughter of the late Floyd and Areatha (Meade) Goodwin and died Tuesday, August 27, 2019, peacefully at home. She was predeceased by her husband George; sons Joseph, Paul, Vincent and Floyd; brothers Joseph and Raymond Goodwin; sons-in-law Paul Parinowa and Kevin Carbone and is survived by her daughters Phyllis (Joe) Reyan, Margaret Parinowa, Rita Carbone, Jo Ann (Jeffrey) Wilkinson and Carol (Donald) Rowlands; grandchildren Michele, Paul (Alli), Valerie (Mike), Kristina, Kevin, Keri, Jonathan (Cassandra), Jeremy (Joanna) and Jennifer (Nelson); great grandchildren Lillian, Conner, Elizabeth, Alex, Liam. Zoe, Andrew, Cecelia Josephine, Charles, Jordyn and Joel along with several nieces and nephews. Josephine will be remembered for her kindness and desire to help others. She always looked for the best in everyone. Josephine was a great cook and had hosted many dinners for her family and friends. She also loved to crochet and go fishing. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, August 29th from 5 to 7 pm. And on Friday, August 30th from 10 to 11 am. Her funeral service will be held at 11 am. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memoria Park. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Josephine through donations to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Ave., Elmira Heights, NY 14903. Josephine's family want to express their grateful appreciation to her daughter, Rita, for the loving care and support she provided to their mother in her final months.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019