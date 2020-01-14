|
|
JOSEPHINE L. WIGSTEN
Watkins Glen/Horseheads - Age 95, formerly of Watkins Glen and Horseheads, NY, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020.
Josephine was born November 18, 1924 in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of the late John and Laura (Woodward) Lyman. She graduated from Elmira College in 1946 and married her husband Paul B. Wigsten, who predeceased her in 1993. She and her husband Paul operated Wigsten Farms in Horseheads until 1969. She retired from Conwell Oil Company in Elmira Heights. Josephine was a past-president of the Horseheads Fire Dept. Women's Auxiliary.
She is survived by five children and their spouses, Paul Bradley (Bonnie) Wigsten of Lackawaxen, PA, Bonnie (Edward) Wijkowski of Breesport, NY, David (Nancy) Wigsten of Cape Coral, FL, Jere (Kathy) Wigsten of Cayuta, NY, and Elizabeth (Jeffery) Weeks of Sterling, AK; and grandmother to Tracy Mirrione, Kelly Pereira, Cara Wijkowski, Michael Wijkowski, Elise Kolanach, Sarah Van Tassel, Nicholas Kolanach, Bradley Wigsten, and Camryn Wigsten; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Catherine (Henry) Hughes, and Laura (John) Lyman.
Josephine was also predeceased by her brother and sisters, John Lyman, Mary Ellen Eaton, and Elizabeth Lyman. And, long-time family friend Albert Franzese.
She was a communicant of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Watkins Glen.
The family will receive family and friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen, on Friday (Jan. 17th) from 4pm-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen on Saturday (Jan. 18th) at 10:00am.
Memorial donations may be made to . The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility for their compassion and care of their mother in her final days. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020