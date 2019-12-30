|
|
Josephine M. Doherty
Horseheads, NY - JOSEPHINE M. DOHERTY Age 95 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY. Josephine was born September 22, 1924 in Boston, MA the daughter of the late Alfonso and Carmela Rizzo Luciano. She married her husband, Francis C. Doherty, who pre-deceased her. She was a Boston native and loved The Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots especially Tom Brady. Josephine was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt who treasured the time she spent with her family. Mrs. Doherty is survived by her loving and devoted children: Michael A. and Joanne Doherty of Horseheads, NY , John "Jack" Doherty of Mahwah, NJ, Joseph Doherty and Kathie O'Connor of Harrison, NY, and Susan and Mickey Haggerty of Danbury, CT ; nine beloved grandchildren and 3 cherished great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends and her caregivers at Bethany Manor. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Bethany Manor for their loving and compassionate care given to Josephine during her stay. There will be no prior calling hours. A Memorial Service celebrating Josephine's Life will be held on Cape Cod in the Summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may remember Mrs. Doherty through memorials to Bethany Manor 3005 Westinghouse Road Horseheads, NY 14845 or to Arc of Chemung 711 Sullivan Street Elmira, NY 14901. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019